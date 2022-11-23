Maine Mariners collect food for people in need

The professional hockey team has collected non-perishable items for the South Portland Food Cupboard all season. This kicks off a busy week of action for the team.

PORTLAND, Maine — It will be a busy weekend on and off the ice for Maine's premier professional hockey team.

The Maine Mariners have three games at Portland's Cross Insurance Arena this week, two against the Reading Royals on Wednesday and Friday. Then they face off against the Newfoundland Growlers on Saturday night.

The team has been collecting non-perishable food items for the South Portland Food Cupboard for the last two months, and before Wednesday's game, the Mariners asked fans to come to the arena with more donations.

All fans who bring in five or more food items will receive a ticket voucher to a future Wednesday home game, according to a release from the team.

Vice President of Business Operations Adam Goldberg said the Mariners are always looking for ways to help out Mainers in need,

"If there's something that we can do to help alleviate some their worries and anxiety by donating food and using our fans' good faith to deliver food as well, we're going to take that opportunity," Goldberg said.

The first five fans who donate Wednesday will also receive a 4-pack of Reopes Course packages at Jordan's Furniture.

The busy weekend continues Friday for the team's USA Soccer Night. The Mariners and Royals skate in game two of their series a few hours after the USA vs. England World Cup game.

Scarfs highlighting the soccer and hockey games are on sale now.

When the Mariners take on the Newfoundland Growlers on Saturday night, it will be the return of the popular Star Wars theme night at the Cross Insurance Arena.

More ticket information can be found here.