PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's professional indoor football team has decided to postpone its second season while it searches for a new local ownership group.

The Maine Mammoths announced Tuesday that while the search is underway the franchise would take a hiatus for the upcoming 2019 season. Season ticket holders will be refunded over the coming weeks, the team said.

The search for a new ownership group began last year.

Maine went 7-8-1 in its inaugural season in 2018. The National Arena League recognized the team as its Franchise of the Year.

The NAL season runs from April through January.