Crowds gather to celebrate New England Little League Champions

GRAY, Maine — Hundreds lined the streets of Gray on Sunday to welcome home the Gray-New Gloucester and Raymond Little League team after a whirlwind of a season.

After a run at the Little League World Series, town residents and fans organized a parade through the town of Gray, where fans cheered as the team waved hello from a float.

Local police and fire departments also joined in the parade in support of the team.

"It's something that will be there. It's a legacy ... You'll never be able to take it away from them," said onlooker Kevin Piccone, whose nephew was a part of the team.

Joe Piccone, the team member's father, has been following the team throughout the season. He said the boys' maturity throughout the journey has been inspiring.

"You know, you only get this go around once. The way these guys compose themselves with everything they've done; it was inspiring," Piccone said.

After the parade, team and community members joined together at a nearby baseball field for a ceremony in which each player rounded the bases for the last time this season. A plaque was presented to the group as a celebration of their efforts.

Fans were even able to line up for an autograph signing from team members.

Assistant Coach Travis Gilmore said the team's dedication to every game is giving him hope for next year.