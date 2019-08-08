WATERVILLE, Maine — People pay big bucks to learn how to pitch from a former professional ball player. On Thursday, kids in Maine got a free lesson from a four-time World Series champion.

Former Red Sox pitcher Mike Timlin and other professional baseball alums went to Waterville to work on mechanics with young athletes.

Timlin was with the Red Sox when they won the World Series in 2004 and 2007. He's also won two rings with the Blue Jays.

Pitching drills were popular at Thursday's clinic, of course. Athletes also learned about running, hitting and, most importantly says Timlin, having a good time on the diamond.

The athletes who participated received a ball autographed by Timlin.