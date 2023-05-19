Maine hosts national tennis tournament this weekend

The matches began yesterday and will continue throughout the weekend, showcasing the skills of 28 players from across the country.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Maine Pines is currently abuzz with the excitement of its national tennis tournament, the USTA Men's 35 and Over Tournament.

The matches began yesterday and will continue throughout the weekend, showcasing the skills of 28 players, some of whom are local talents, while others come from different parts of the country.

The atmosphere at the tournament is electric, filled with the sound of rapid ball hitting and heavy breathing as players give it their all on the court.

This weekend, participants of all skill levels have converged here, fueled by their competitive spirit to claim victory.

Among them is David Walton, a player from Scarborough, who says "I see myself as a national champion despite being 44 years old. When I learned about the 35 and Over National Tournament, I said 'Sign me up.' I wanted to see if my mental ability matched my physical abilities."

The players in this tournament are not only in competition for the title but also competing for points that would grant them the opportunity to play on the world team. Additionally, there is a cash prize at stake, adding an extra layer of motivation to their performance.

One doubles team from Dallas, Texas, made the long journey to Maine after winning last year's nationals held in Arizona.

Cameron Nash, one half of the doubles team, mentioned their extensive travels across the country in search of top-notch tournaments.

Nash and his partner, Kriegler Brink, met during their time playing Division 1 tennis at Texas Christian University, and their strong partnership has made their tennis journey all the more enjoyable.

Nash says, "Our goal is to secure the doubles title, and whatever happens in the singles matches would be an added bonus."

Nash even expressed the desire to face his partner in the final, a testament to their competitive spirit and friendship.

However, their trip to Maine isn't solely about tennis. Nash and his partner, Brink, admitted they were also eager to indulge in the region's famous lobster rolls while having a great time off the court.

The Maine Pines Tennis Club, the host venue, has been organizing this prestigious tournament for 15 years.

The owner, Rob Manter, said "The quality of tennis displayed by these players sets it apart from regular matches. Some of the participants have even played professionally or recently retired from the tour, adding an extra level of excitement and expertise to the games."

As the tournament progresses, spectators can expect to witness intense matches and remarkable displays of skill for free. The finals for both the singles and doubles events of the USTA Men's 35 and Over Tournament will take place on Sunday, promising a thrilling conclusion to this highly anticipated sporting event.