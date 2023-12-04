Maine women's pro-am soccer team releases schedule

The pro-am women's soccer team will begin its United Women's Soccer League season on May 21 at Deering's Memorial Stadium.

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's newest pro-am sports team will soon take the pitch as a member of the United Women's Soccer League.

Maine Footy will begin its inaugural season on May 21 at Deering's Memorial Stadium against the New England Mutiny. The team will host home matches on June 3, June 18, and July 1.

According to a Maine Footy news release, club supporters voted on 'The Tide' as the team's nickname.

The Tide also named a head coach this week. Gorham's Will Pike, who will continue to be the men's soccer coach at Saint Joseph's College, will lead the club this season. Sarah Ntifu, originally from Ghana, will be an assistant coach. She is also the head women's soccer coach at the University of Maine at Augusta.

“[Pike's] exceptional coaching acumen and winning pedigree should drive the team to the highest-level performances and positive outcomes on the pitch, Todd Sniper, Maine Footy’s director of football, said in the release. “Coupled with [Ntifu's] experience coaching and playing internationally at the youth and pre-professional levels, we are confident in our ability to sustain a perennial winner for the community and the best pathway to the pro ranks for our players.”

In total, Maine Footy will have a 22-player roster, which will be released on May 1. The Tide's lineup will be a mix of current or recent college players and international professionals.

The team has already announced the signings of a few players on its Instagram page, including five Mainers and two women from New Hampshire.

Maine Footy is also an affiliate of NJ/NY Gotham FC, a member of the National Women's Soccer League.