'Maine Footy' is making progress ahead of the team's debut in May

The Portland-based pro-am soccer team will play in the United Women's Soccer league. The team will play its games at Deering's Memorial Field on Saturdays.

PORTLAND, Maine — In the midst of Maine's 'soccer fever' during last fall's world cup, the creation of a new Portland-based pro-am team was announced.

Maine Footy was named as the newest team in the United Women's Soccer League two months ago.

Now, club officials have a better idea of what players will make up the roster, the location for home games, and plans to give back to Portland's soccer community.

"We’re really assimilating the best of the top college players with some former international professionals in putting together the team," Justin Van Til, a Director of Maine Footy, said.

The team is still waiting to officially name its coach, but Van Til added there is a lot of interest.

The season will kick off in May and run until July. Maine Footy will have five home games at Deering High School's Memorial Field in Portland.

"We feel that environment will be great for the girls and boys right up to the adults who want to see some great soccer," Van Til added.

His daughter, Finley, will also have a hand in the team's operations. The freshman soccer player at Falmouth High School will serve as a Youth Ambassador for Maine Footy.

“It will bring so much more than soccer to the community and that itself is really special and that’s something we can grow on," she said.

Finley recalled watching United States Women's National Team Stars like Rose Lavelle when she was younger and said it was inspiring to watch those players up close.

“What Maine Footy will do, it will allow young athletes to have an opportunity, like I had, to watch future stars," she added.

Justin Van Til said the club will also help players grow off the pitch by offering them internships when they're not practicing or playing in games. Many of the athletes will be college students and the summers in between school years are an important time to further their professional goals.

Van Til also expects a number of players with Maine connections will be on the roster.

Many supporters have already reached out to the team in hopes of housing a player for the summer.

Supporters can also check out the Maine Footy team store. T-shirts are available for purchase and act as a ticket to get into every home game, Van Til added.