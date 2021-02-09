Maine football plays first game in front of fans in nearly 2 years

The University of Maine football team played its home opener Thursday night in Orono against #5 Delaware.

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine football team played its home opener Thursday night against #5 Delaware, in Orono.

It was the first home game the team has played in front of fans at Alfond Stadium since Nov. 16, 2019.

Fans got a taste of normal with everything from tailgating and a pep band to the roar of the crowds.

"Last year we had the games obviously with no fans in the stands," said Logan Desmond, assistant athletic director of ticket sales and operations at UMaine. "It is so great to be around Black Bear fans again. We get to see some familiar faces and some new faces coming here for the first time. We couldn’t be more excited."

In the end, Maine lost with a final score of 34-24. Next week, Maine will be on the road to take on the #2 team in the country, James Madison University, in Virginia.