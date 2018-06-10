ORONO (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The Black Bears returned home for the first time since August 30 to host the Villanova Wildcats in their second conference game of the season.

North Yarmouth native, Joe Fitzpatrick rushed for 66 yards and scored Maine's only touchdown.

It was tied up at 10 until Maine's Kenny Doak set up to kick a 52-yard field goal at the last second of regulation.

Doak's kick was good and the Black Bears now sit at 3-2 on the season, 2-0 in conference.

The Black Bears will hit the road to take on conference foes Rhode Island and William and Mary before returning home on October 27 to face Albany for homecoming.

