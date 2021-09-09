Maine Celtics release 2021-2022 schedule

The former Red Claws are now the Maine Celtics and will kick off their season on Nov. 5.

MAINE, USA — The Maine Celtics released their NBA G League 2021-2022 game schedule Tuesday.

The 50-game season tips off at College Park on Nov. 5.

Maine returns to the Portland Expo for the first time in almost two years on Nov. 12, when the Celtics host Delaware for the team’s home opener. Maine returns to a traditional 24-game home schedule for the upcoming season, all of which will be played at the Expo.

For fans, this season’s NBA G League schedule will look a little different. The first 14 games of the schedule are now called the Showcase Cup, a competition featuring all 29 G League teams and G League Ignite. The Showcase Cup will end with a championship in December at the annual NBA G League Winter Showcase. The season records will then reset for the remaining 36-game slate, followed by playoffs.

Season tickets are available now and single-game tickets will be released at a later date.

On Sept. 9, the Maine Celtics announced Jarell Christian as the 7th head coach in the team's history. Christian comes to Maine after spending two years as an assistant coach with the Washington Wizards of the NBA.

Christian is no stranger to the G-League as he was the head coach of the Wizard's G-Leauge affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go, for the 2018-19 season.

During his introductory press conference Thursday, Christian said to expect similar styles of play between his team in Portland and the Celtics in Boston.

In his time in Washington, Christian said he spent a lot of time helping the team scout other NBA opponents, worked with the defense, and spent time working with individual players like Russell Westbrook.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to lead the Maine Celtics and be a part of an organization with such great tradition and purpose,” Christian said in a team release. “I look forward to working with Brad [Stevens] and Ime [Udoka] to provide the players and staff an environment in which they can thrive. My family and I are ecstatic and can’t wait to get started in Portland.”

Christian said Maine Celtics fans can expect an emphasis on the defensive side of the court this season. He added Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka will stress a similar focus for his team in the NBA.