Maine baseball teams have big weekend ahead, representing the state

Wells-Ogunquit Warriors 10U and Gray-New Gloucester 12U will represent Maine in out-of-state regionals this weekend.

MAINE, USA — It's an exciting weekend ahead for some Maine youth baseball teams as they're getting the chance to represent the Pine Tree State.

Wells-Ogunquit Warriors 10U will be representing the state of Maine at the Eastern Regional Baseball Tournament after winning the town's first little league baseball title, according to its coach.

"I think what's special about this group is they're very level-headed. Nothing really bothers them," Jason Moody, the head coach, said. "Whether the score is 4-1 we're losing or up 10-0, they play the same. And I think that has a lot to do with their success."

The Wells-Ogunquit Warriors will hit the road to Cranston, Rhode Island for their first game Saturday afternoon.

"We don't care if we're down by 20 points. We keep trying our hardest," Max Richardson said.

Moody said he hopes the boys have fun and learn more about the game every time they step on the ball field.

"I think the goal at this point is just to continue to have fun, continue playing baseball, hanging out with their buddies. I think that's what it's all about," Moody said.

The Gray-New Gloucester 12U team is also representing Maine as they're traveling to Bristol, Connecticut, early Friday morning to play in the New England Regionals for a shot to make it to the Little League World Series.

Both teams will play Saturday afternoon.