Maine athletes scoring new opportunities through name, image, likeness deals

Pliable Marketing represents several local athletes and helps them build their personal brand to increase success on and off the field.

MAINE, USA — The national sports landscape changed drastically during the summer of 2021 after the Supreme Court ruled against the NCAA in a major decision that allowed college, and subsequently, high-school athletes, to benefit from their name, image, and likeness (NIL) for the first time.

In years past, big-name college athletes couldn't receive any financial benefits or gifts from school boosters or companies due to NCAA rules.

While top-tier football and men's basketball players are making millions of dollars a year through NIL deals, local Maine athletes are now also cashing in.

“The idea that anybody can build their athlete brand is something more people are starting to realize," Pliable Marketing Founder Greg Glynn said. "At the end of the day, I’m building a network of athletes that can all help each other.”

In the wake of the landmark ruling, Glynn said he wanted to use his decades of experience in sports media and marketing to create Pliable.

He helps student-athletes from across the state and the country build their brands, their networks, score endorsements from local businesses, and set them up for success in life after sports.

“Obviously I’ve heard of [NIL] through professional athletes and stuff like that," former Cony High School star and current Norwich University student-athlete Riley Geyer said. "In the future, this can help me get a good coaching job, a good teaching job.”

Geyer is one of 15 Pliable athletes and has made the most of his partnership with Glynn's company by already signing a few deals with local businesses like the End Zone Pizza and Deli in Augusta.

“Every time I go in, I have to post on Facebook or Instagram,” he said. “It’s just a good way to help promote businesses."

Glynn said Pliable athletes go through a series of steps to help them build their athlete profile and brand, and learn interview, public relations, and marketing skills.

In a world dominated by social media, Glynn said having recruitment videos and active social media accounts are crucial for younger athletes, especially ones in Maine, looking to get recruited to play sports in college.

“You have to get seen, and if you’re playing in Maine, and if you don’t have a recruitment video, you’re not going to have the opportunities to get seen," he added.

Maddie Niles is just a sophomore at Lawrence High School, but she has already inked multiple deals with local businesses after she helped her field hockey team win a Class B state championship this fall.

Just this week, she signed a partnership deal with Hilltop Boilers, a Maine maple producer.

“I want to get my name out there and try to get to this next level," she said. “I’m not great with my social media accounts, so [Pliable] is a great learning experience, and this is going to help me a lot.”

Pliable also represents a wide range of athletes, including college track and field athletes, high-profile Maine golfer Caleb Manuel, and a former Olympic snowboarder.

Every state that signed a NIL law has certain restrictions and guidelines, but Glynn said Maine is an "open book."

While the new generation of high school and college sports is in its early stages, the possibilities appear endless.