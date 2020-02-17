LOS ANGELES, California — If it didn't feel official when the deal was announced last Monday, it should surely feel official now: Mookie Betts is a Los Angeles Dodger.

Betts spent the first nine years of his career with Boston after the Red Sox drafted him in 2011, including a brief stint with the Portland Sea Dogs. The outfielder won the 2018 World Series and the 2018 American League Most Valuable Player award with the Red Sox.

Affectionately known as 'Mookie' among the fans, Betts had morphed into one of the best players in the league and the face of the Red Sox franchise. He tweeted a thank you and goodbye message to Boston fans Monday morning, playing on the fact that he moved from one 'title town' to another.

Boston traded Betts and starting pitcher David Price to the Dodgers in exchange for outfielder Alex Verdugo, infielder Jeter Downs and catcher/infielder Connor Wong.

For those who have been holding on to the hope that Betts would resign with the Red Sox when he becomes a free agent next offseason, his tweet is less than encouraging. It feels like a goodbye to Boston for good. Although, we won't truly know until he signs his next contract.

