BIDDEFORD (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- How much do you know about Harry Lord? If you're a Red Sox fan from Maine, you probably know a lot.

Fans now have a chance to own a piece of his legacy.

Lord was a Porter native and third baseman who played for the Boston Americans, later known as the Boston Red Sox, in the early 1900's. He was selected captain of the team before being traded to the Chicago White Sox in 1910 and was known as one of the fastest runners in baseball.

Saco River Auction Company says Lord's Family chose to auction some memorabilia from his playing days, including a 6 foot long panoramic picture of a Patriots Days game at the Huntington Avenue grounds, the field that predates Fenway Park. There's also a one of a kind picture of Lord in 1910 before a charity game posing with other early greats like Ty Cobb and Tris Speaker.

"It's the who's who of dead-ball era hall of famers and first ballot guys," says Troy Thibodeau, Manager of Saco River Auction Co. "This was 25 years before an All-star team was actually thought of as a thing to do. So it's a very exciting photo."

The auction begins tomorrow at Saco River Auction Co. at 5 p.m. All items up for grabs can be previewed throughout the day starting at 8 a.m.

