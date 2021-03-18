Longtime Patriots safety Patrick Chung announces retirement from NFL

"I want to say thank you to the Patriots organization, my family, my fans, coaches, just everyone," Chung, 33, wrote on Instagram. "I'm in tears writing this but I've decided to hang up the cleats. Bill, Mr Kraft (mean mug) thank you for giving me the opportunity to play for your team for 11 years. I love you. Bill for teaching me life on and off the field, I will not forget that. To my teammates, trainers, Eq team, video guys, meal room employees, janitors, etc. I love you guys and ladies. Thank you for being the rock to the organization. For cleaning up, feeding taking care of me for 11 years. You will forever be family. But it's time to start a new life. Patriot until I die!!! Love you all."