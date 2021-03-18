Longtime Patriots safety Patrick Chung announces retirement from NFL

After 11 seasons in the National Football League, Patrick Chung on Thursday announced his retirement. He spent ten of those seasons in New England and won three Super Bowls as a safety with the Patriots.
"I want to say thank you to the Patriots organization, my family, my fans, coaches, just everyone," Chung, 33, wrote on Instagram. "I'm in tears writing this but I've decided to hang up the cleats. Bill, Mr Kraft (mean mug) thank you for giving me the opportunity to play for your team for 11 years. I love you. Bill for teaching me life on and off the field, I will not forget that. To my teammates, trainers, Eq team, video guys, meal room employees, janitors, etc. I love you guys and ladies. Thank you for being the rock to the organization. For cleaning up, feeding taking care of me for 11 years. You will forever be family. But it's time to start a new life. Patriot until I die!!! Love you all."
After being drafted in the second round by the Patriots, Chung played in New England from 2009 to 2012 and from 2014 to 2020, although he opted out of the 2020 season. He spent the 2013 season with the Philadelphia Eagles.
"Congrats @23PATRICKCHUNG," former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady wrote on Instagram in response to Chung's post. "An incredible career. It was an honor to be your teammate!!"
In addition to his three Super Bowl rings, Chung finishes his career with 11 interceptions, one touchdown, and 778 tackles in 153 games, according to Pro Football Reference.