Longtime college softball coach Dick Bailey announces retirement

"I will miss coaching, miss the time I had with the players and other coaches - it was such a wonderful way to grow old," Dick Bailey said in a press release.

STANDISH, Maine — Longtime Saint Joseph's College softball coach Dick Bailey announced Monday that he will retire after coaching collegiately over five decades.

"I decided at age 85 this was a good year to hang it up," he said in a press release.

Bailey, who was serving his 35th year in the dugout when the 2020 season came to a close, steps away after registering a 619-411-3 (.601) career record during two stints (21 years total) at St. Joe's, 13 years at Colby College, and one season at Westbrook College.

Upon his retirement, Coach Bailey ranks fifth in SJC Athletics history in victories (420) and winning percentage (.660).

During his first tenure as coach, Bailey led the lady Monks to a program-record 244 wins and six conference championships.

Bailey, who also served as the Dean of Students at Saint Joseph's for 16 years after spending 20 years in the United States Marine Corps, was inducted into the SJC Athletics Hall of Fame in 2008.

The Monks' softball field at Ward Park was dedicated as Richard W. Bailey Field during the 2011 campaign. That's when NEWS CENTER Maine met Bailey.

Bailey worked for years to get the fields put in because the softball and baseball teams had to play off-campus. He saw his dream come true in the 1980s, and once the fields were put in, he even helped keep the grass cut and the infield raked.

Then, he said he always thought you had to be rich, famous, or dead to have your name put on something. He wasn't rich or famous but did feel fortunate.

"I am rich," Bailey paused, "when I look around here and see all you folks here, I couldn't be richer," he told the crowd. "Having a field named after ya is one thing. Having all you folks here is so much better."

He worked as a co-head coach of the SJC softball program, along with fellow co-head Jamie Smyth '92, for the last eight years after logging time as an assistant during the 2011 and 2012 campaigns.