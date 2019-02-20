AUGUSTA, Maine — Kaitlyn Berthiaume was brave enough to stand on the sidelines and cheer for the Messalonskee football team alone last season. But for basketball season, she's no longer by herself.

Berthiaume and three others are in Augusta cheering on the Eagles during the high school basketball tournament.

Berthiaume received a lot of attention last fall for following her cheering dreams despite having to do it on her own. She says colleges, national media outlets and young women around the U.S. have reached out to her.

Berthiaume says she's proud of what she did, but is happy to have some cheer company this season.