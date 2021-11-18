NHL Power Rankings: Hurricanes at the top; Leafs back in top 5; Ducks take major strides

The Hurricanes and Panthers have been the two teams atop our NHL Power Rankings throughout the first month. Check out where your team falls in this week's rankings.

RALEIGH, N.C. — It's been a thrilling start to the NHL season.

In the first month, we've seen a big handful of teams overperform on their expectations as well as a handful that are underperforming.

Lucky for them there's still a lot of time to figure it out. This includes teams like the Avalanche, Islanders, Penguins, Stars and Canadiens.

Those overperforming thus far this season include teams like the red-hot Anaheim Ducks, New York Rangers, Minnesota Wild, L.A. Kings, Detroit Red Wings and San Jose Sharks.

Our Locked On NHL local experts vote on power rankings for all 32 teams each week. Below, see our current power rankings, where teams were ranked last week and their highest and lowest votes in this week's poll.

NHL Power Rankings Nov. 18

1. Carolina Hurricanes

Record: 12-2-0

Rank last week: 2

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/5

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Hurricanes podcast, free and available on all platforms

2. Florida Panthers

Record: 11-2-3

Rank last week: 1

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/5

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Panthers podcast, free and available on all platforms

3. Edmonton Oilers

Record: 11-4-0

Rank last week: 3

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/7

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Oilers podcast, free and available on all platforms

4. Toronto Maple Leafs

Record: 11-5-1

Rank last week: 10

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/10

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Leafs podcast, free and available on all platforms

5. Washington Capitals

Record: 10-2-5

Rank last week: 6

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 2/11

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Capitals podcast, free and available on all platforms

6. Tampa Bay Lightning

Record: 11-5-1

Rank last week: 7

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/12

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Lightning podcast, free and available on all platforms

7. New York Rangers

Record: 10-3-3

Rank last week: 9

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/13

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Rangers podcast, free and available on all platforms

8. Anaheim Ducks

Record: 10-4-3

Rank last week: 22

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/13

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Ducks podcast, free and available on all platforms

9. Calgary Flames

Record: 8-3-5

Rank last week: 4

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 5/10

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Flames podcast, free and available on all platforms

10. Winnipeg Jets

Record: 9-3-3

Rank last week: 12

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/19

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Jets podcast, free and available on all platforms

11. Minnesota Wild

Record: 10-5-0

Rank last week: 5

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 5/23

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Wild podcast, free and available on all platforms

12. St. Louis Blues

Record: 8-5-2

Rank last week: 8

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/19

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Blues podcast, free and available on all platforms

13. Philadelphia Flyers

Record: 8-4-2

Rank last week: 14

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/21

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Flyers podcast, free and available on all platforms

14. Boston Bruins

Record: 8-5-0

Rank last week: 13

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 5/22

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Bruins podcast, free and available on all platforms

15. Colorado Avalanche

Record: 7-5-1

Rank last week: 11

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 8/25

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Avalanche podcast, free and available on all platforms

16. Los Angeles Kings

Record: 8-6-2

Rank last week: 25

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 10/24

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Kings podcast, free and available on all platforms

17. Nashville Predators

Record: 8-6-2

Rank last week: 23

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/25

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Predators podcast, free and available on all platforms

18. Detroit Red Wings

Record: 8-8-2

Rank last week: 19

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/25

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Red Wings podcast, free and available on all platforms

19. Vegas Golden Knights

Record: 9-7-0

Rank last week: 24

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/23

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On NHL podcast, free and available on all platforms

20. Columbus Blue Jackets

Record: 8-5-0

Rank last week: 18

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 9/24

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Blue Jackets podcast, free and available on all platforms

21. New Jersey Devils

Record: 7-4-3

Rank last week: 20

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 15/25

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Devils podcast, free and available on all platforms

22. San Jose Sharks

Record: 8-6-1

Rank last week: 17

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 14/27

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Sharks podcast, free and available on all platforms

23. Pittsburgh Penguins

Record: 5-6-4

Rank last week: 16

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 13/25

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Penguins podcast, free and available on all platforms

24. New York Islanders

Record: 5-6-2

Rank last week: 15

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 17/26

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Islanders podcast, free and available on all platforms

25. Dallas Stars

Record: 6-6-2

Rank last week: 26

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 17/27

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Stars podcast, free and available on all platforms

26. Buffalo Sabres

Record: 7-6-2

Rank last week: 21

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 18/30

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Sabres podcast, free and available on all platforms

27. Vancouver Canucks

Record: 5-10-2

Rank last week: 28

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 25/31

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Canucks podcast, free and available on all platforms

28. Montreal Canadiens

Record: 4-12-2

Rank last week: 30

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 25/31

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Canadiens podcast, free and available on all platforms

29. Chicago Blackhawks

Record: 5-9-2

Rank last week: 31

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 20/32

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Blackhawks podcast, free and available on all platforms

30. Seattle Kraken

Record: 4-11-1

Rank last week: 27

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 27/31

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Kraken podcast, free and available on all platforms

31. Ottawa Senators

Record: 4-10-1

Rank last week: 29

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 27/31

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Senators podcast, free and available on all platforms

32. Arizona Coyotes

Record: 2-13-1

Rank last week: 32

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 30/32