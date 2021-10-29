Week 8 NFL fantasy football start or sit: Kirk Cousins, Justin Herbert, Allen Robinson

LOS ANGELES — Week 8 is here in the NFL and we already had a great Thursday night game between the Cardinals and Packers and we should have an exciting slate on Sunday.
On Friday's Locked On Fantasy Football podcast, host Vinnie Iyer gives his advice on players you should be starting or sitting in your lineups this week.
Start: Kirk Cousins, QB, Vikings
Last start: 28.5 points
Week 8 matchup: vs. Dallas
Start: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars
Last start: 15.8 points
Week 8 matchup: vs. Seattle
Sit: Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers
Last start: 11 points
Week 8 matchup: vs. New England
Sit: Daniel Jones, QB, Giants
Last start: 17.52 points
Week 8 matchup: at Kansas City
Start: Devin Singletary, RB, Bills
Last start: 9.3 points
Week 8 matchup: vs. Miami
Start: Zack Moss, RB, Bills
Last start: 5.9 points
Week 8 matchup: vs. Miami
Sit: Myles Gaskin, RB, Dolphins
Last start: 17.7 points
Week 8 matchup: at Buffalo
Start: Chase Claypool, WR, Steelers
Last start: 3.7 points
Week 8 matchup: at Cleveland
Start: DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles
Last start: 11.1 points
Week 8 matchup: at Detroit
Sit: Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals
Last start: 13.2 points
Week 8 matchup: at Jets
Sit: Allen Robinson, WR, Bears
Last start: 3.6 points
Week 8 matchup: vs. 49ers
Start: Hunter Henry, TE, Chargers
Last start: 10.3 points
Week 8 matchup: at Chargers
Sit: Dalton Schultz, TE, Cowboys
Last start:12.9 points
Week 8 matchup: at Vikings
Other players to start: Darrell Henderson, RB, Rams; Khalil Herbert, RB, Bears; Diontae Johnson, WR, Steelers; Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos; Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Jaguars.
Other players to sit: Sterling Shepard, WR, Giants; Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks; Marquez Calloway, WR, Saints