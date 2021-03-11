Raiders QB Derek Carr on Henry Ruggs III: 'He needs to be loved and if no one else will do it, I'll do it'

Ruggs, 22, is facing felony charges after prosecutors say he was drunk driving over 150 mph when he crashed, killing a 23-year-old woman in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is getting recognition for how he handled himself in his first media availability since former teammate Henry Ruggs III was arrested and charged with multiple felonies after killing a woman in a drunk driving crash.

The crash happened before 4 a.m. Tuesday morning. Prosecutors accuse Ruggs of driving 156 mph just seconds before the crash in Las Vegas killed a 23-year-old woman. The Raiders released Ruggs on Tuesday night.

The Raiders held their first media availability for interim head coach Rich Bisaccia and franchise quarterback Derek Carr on Wednesday afternoon.

Bisaccia and Carr expressed their sympathies and sadness for the family of the woman killed in the crash, who police have identified as 23-year-old Tina Tintor, before talking about the adversity facing them, the team and Ruggs.

Carr said he was in shock when he received the news of the crash on Wednesday morning, saying that Ruggs had sent him a video of his golf swing around midnight that night asking for help with it.

"I will always be here for him, that won't change and I'll prove that over the course of time to him, not to anybody else," Carr said. "He needs people to love him right now, he's probably feeling a certain type of way about himself right now and he needs to be loved. If no one else will do it, I will do it."

Prosecutors said at Ruggs' initial court appearance Wednesday morning that Ruggs' blood alcohol level was .161, more than twice the legal limit.

The victim's dog was also killed in the crash.

Ruggs, 22, made his initial appearance in court Wednesday morning in a wheelchair and neck brace. He's facing felony charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving.

The judge ordered a $150,000 bail for Ruggs and the highest level of electronic monitoring if he is released. Prosecutors requested a $1 million bail. He is due back in court on Nov. 10.

It's not the first emotional press conference for Carr this fall. He was commended for how he handled comments in the wake of head coach Jon Gruden's sudden resignation last month after the uncovering of emails where he used racist, homophobic, misogynist and derogatory language.

"Y’all know me, I don’t condone that kind of talk, I don’t talk that way. My kids, sure as heck will never talk that way," Carr said in a press conference last month about Gruden. "It’s hard because I love the man (Gruden) so much. I have family members that have done things, I’ve done things, that I’m glad I’m still loved. I think more than anything (Gruden) needs people to help him. To love him. In whatever areas that we can. But at the same time, what’s right is right and what’s wrong is wrong."

Carr, 30, is in his eighth season with the Raiders. He's made the playoffs just one other time, in 2016. They're trying to get back to the playoffs at 5-2 thus far this season, but they have certainly had no shortage of major distractions over the past month involving Gruden and Ruggs.