Are the Tampa Bay Bucs poised to follow the Lightning's lead and repeat?

Tampa Bay might be the new city of champions. 10 Tampa Bay's Evan Closky joined the Locked On Today podcast to talk about the buzz in Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning just repeated as Stanley Cup Champions with their series win over the Montreal Canadiens, bringing Tampa its third championship in 11 months.

Do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have what it takes to follow the Lightning's lead and repeat to win another Super Bowl? They certainly have the right guy to lead them in Tom Brady and his seven Super Bowl rings.

Meanwhile the Bucs are returning all 22 starters from last season's Super Bowl.

On the Locked On Today podcast, 10 Tampa Bay Sports Director Evan Closkly joined the show to talk about the buzz in Tampa right now.

"We fully recognize the golden era that we're living in," Closky said on Locked On Today. "When you think about hockey fans, from 2004 when they won their first Cup to now, the entire city has changed, Jon Cooper talks about it, going into the arena and seeing a bunch of other jerseys, you just don't see that now."

The city underwent a major shift last year when the Bucs acquired Tom Brady, who immediately led them to the team's first Super Bowl since the 2002-03 season.

"The fan base has embraced Tom Brady fully. The organization has as well. This guy will be here as long as he wants to play football until retirement, they will make every single concession," Closky said. "Not only is he the goat, but he's brought such tremendous interest into this area and especially that football team."

Tom Brady has won seven rings, and four since 2015, but he's only repeated in his career once and that was in 2005. However, this Bucs team may be the most loaded team going into an NFL season that we've seen in some time. The Bucs have the second-best odds at most sportsbooks just behind the Kansas City Chiefs, who they played in February's Super Bowl.

"With the entire team returning, there has never been such an anticipation for a football season like the one we're about to have with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, returning every single starter," Closky said.

