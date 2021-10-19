Schwarber, Red Sox slam Astros 12-3, lead ALCS 2-1

Kyle Schwarber's grand slam helped the Red Sox rout the Houston Astros 12-3 to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven AL Championship Series

One game after J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers each hit a grand slam in Houston, Schwarber hit a second-inning 3-0 pitch out.

Christian Arroyo homered in the third to give the wild-card Red Sox a 9-0 lead for the second game in a row. Martinez and Devers each homered again, and Kiké Hernández had two more hits for Boston.

The Red Sox could advance to the World Series with victories at Fenway Park in Games 4 and 5 on Tuesday night and Wednesday.