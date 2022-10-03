List: These are baseball's top 25 free agents available as MLB lockout ends

NEW YORK — Baseball is back, baby! And with that, there's going to be an absolute whirlwind of a news cycle. That's because when the lockout started 99 days ago, it meant all official free agency negotiations had to stop.
And there are some really good players still out there without a deal. In fact, this article probably won't age well as a flurry of signings are expected right away.
Carlos Correa, Freddie Freeman and Kris Bryant are among 139 big leaguers still without a team, including some who might benefit from the adoption of a universal designated hitter.
Below, check out the top 25 free agents available, who will likely either return home or find a new home by the end of the week.
SUBSCRIBE: Locked On has a daily podcast for EVERY MLB team. Find yours and get back in the action today!
Top available free agents
Carlos Correa, SS
Age: 27
Former team: Houston Astros
Freddie Freeman, 1B
Age: 32
Former team: Atlanta Braves
Trevor Story, SS
Age: 29
Former team: Colorado Rockies
Kris Bryant, 3B
Age: 30
Former team: San Francisco Giants
Clayton Kershaw, SP
Age: 33
Former team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Nick Castellanos, RF
Age: 30
Former team: Cincinnati Reds
Carlos Rodón, SP
Age: 29
Former team: Chicago White Sox
Seiya Suzuki, OF
Age: 27
Former team: Hiroshima Toyo Carp
Anthony Rizzo, 1B
Age: 32
Former team: New York Yankees
Nelson Cruz, DH
Age: 41
Former team: Tampa Bay Rays
Jorge Soler, OF
Age: 30
Former team: Atlanta Braves
Zack Greinke, SP
Age: 38
Former team: Houston Astros
Michael Conforto, RF
Age: 28
Former team: New York Mets
Kyle Schwarber, OF/DH
Age: 29
Former team: Boston Red Sox
Kenley Jansen, RP
Age: 34
Former team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Eddie Rosario, OF
Age: 30
Former team: Atlanta Braves
Michael Pineda, SP
Age: 33
Former team: Minnesota Twins
Richard Rodriguez, RP
Age: 32
Former team: Atlanta Braves
Matthew Boyd, SP
Age: 31
Former team: Detroit Tigers
Joc Pederson, OF
Age: 30
Former team: Atlanta Braves
Tommy Pham, LF
Age: 34
Former team: San Diego Padres
Collin McHugh
Age: 35
Former team: Tampa Bay Rays
Tyler Anderson, SP
Age: 32
Former team: Seattle Mariners
José Iglesias, SS
Age: 32
Former team: Boston Red Sox
Jake Diekman, RP
Age: 35
Former team: Oakland Athletics