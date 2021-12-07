Home Run Derby live updates: Alonso goes for record 35 first round homers

DENVER — The 2021 Home Run Derby is off and running at Coors Field and the first round matchups are not disappointing.
QUARTERFINALS
Mancini vs. Olson
Trey Mancini was the first batter of the night for his No. 6 vs. No. 3 quarterfinal against Oakland’s Matt Olson. After a rough first minute and his one timeout. Mancini went on to hit 19 total home runs before a one minute bonus round got him to 24.
Matt Olson was strong throughout his at-bat and it was a thrilling finish as he came up just one short of Mancini’s 24.
Story vs. Gallo
No. 7 seed and hitting in his own ballpark, Trevor Story was up against Texas' Joey Gallo. Story got to 16 before the bonus minute but added just four for a total of 20. Story's deepest homer was 518 feet, the longest in the Derby through the first three batters and the longest homer since Statcast began tracking distance in 2016.
Gallo was the 2-seed and maybe the most popular choice to win other than Ohtani, but he got off to a rough start and couldn't make up for it. He almost caught story in the bonus minute but finished one short with 19.
Alonso vs. Perez
In the third quarterfinal, defending Home Run Derby champion Pete Alonso did not have a problem getting started like the previous three batters. Alonso crushed a whopping 25 homers before the bonus minute where he ended with 35, a first round record.
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez gave a valiant chase, but couldn't quite catch Alonso's record 35. Perez was eliminated after finishing with 27 homers, the second-most home runs hit up until that point.
Soto vs. Ohtani
For the final first round matchup, Nationals star Juan Soto took on Shohei Ohtani and his league-leading 33 home runs at the break.
Soto was powerful with 18 homers before the bonus minute. In the bonus minute, Soto added four more for a total of 22.
