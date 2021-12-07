Home Run Derby live updates: Alonso goes for record 35 first round homers

Follow along with live updates from the 2021 Home Run Derby at Coors Field.

DENVER — The 2021 Home Run Derby is off and running at Coors Field and the first round matchups are not disappointing.

QUARTERFINALS

Mancini vs. Olson

Trey Mancini was the first batter of the night for his No. 6 vs. No. 3 quarterfinal against Oakland’s Matt Olson. After a rough first minute and his one timeout. Mancini went on to hit 19 total home runs before a one minute bonus round got him to 24.

Trey Mancini finishes his first round with 24 HOMERS.



What a start! pic.twitter.com/UUpDe9Vg34 — ESPN (@espn) July 13, 2021

Matt Olson was strong throughout his at-bat and it was a thrilling finish as he came up just one short of Mancini’s 24.

Story vs. Gallo

No. 7 seed and hitting in his own ballpark, Trevor Story was up against Texas' Joey Gallo. Story got to 16 before the bonus minute but added just four for a total of 20. Story's deepest homer was 518 feet, the longest in the Derby through the first three batters and the longest homer since Statcast began tracking distance in 2016.

The 2nd of Trevor Story's 20 HR during his Home Run Derby 1st Round traveled 518 feet.



That's the longest HR at the Derby since Statcast began tracking it in 2016. pic.twitter.com/zShfh0e9v2 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 13, 2021

Gallo was the 2-seed and maybe the most popular choice to win other than Ohtani, but he got off to a rough start and couldn't make up for it. He almost caught story in the bonus minute but finished one short with 19.

Alonso vs. Perez

In the third quarterfinal, defending Home Run Derby champion Pete Alonso did not have a problem getting started like the previous three batters. Alonso crushed a whopping 25 homers before the bonus minute where he ended with 35, a first round record.

35 HOMERS!! — Locked On Mets (@LockedOnMets) July 13, 2021

PETE ALONSO PUT UP 35 IN THE FIRST ROUND! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/g5dEwzBa34 — ESPN (@espn) July 13, 2021

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez gave a valiant chase, but couldn't quite catch Alonso's record 35. Perez was eliminated after finishing with 27 homers, the second-most home runs hit up until that point.

Pete Alonso's 35 HR in the 1st Round of tonight's Home Run Derby are a new 1st Round record (Vladimir Guerrero Jr. held the old mark of 29).



It's also the 3rd-highest total for any round of the Derby behind Guerrero's 40 and Joc Pederson's 39 during the 2019 semifinals. pic.twitter.com/KqfGIhBuII — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 13, 2021

Soto vs. Ohtani

For the final first round matchup, Nationals star Juan Soto took on Shohei Ohtani and his league-leading 33 home runs at the break.

Soto was powerful with 18 homers before the bonus minute. In the bonus minute, Soto added four more for a total of 22.

