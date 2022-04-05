D-backs' Bumgarner ejected in first inning after strange umpire check

Bumgarner became upset during the foreign substances check after the first inning, when the umpire seemed to be staring at the pitcher, performing a long check.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIAMI — Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner is all over the internet on Wednesday afternoon after he was ejected following the first inning of Arizona's game against the Marlins in Miami.

Bumgarner showed frustration with early balls and strikes calls, but that's not what got him ejected. It was during the usual foreign substances check after the inning, but the check was anything but usual.

The check usually lasts a couple seconds, but on this one, first base umpire Dan Bellino took Bumgarner's hand and seemed to be staring at the pitcher while doing the check, until Bumgarner got upset, said something, and was promptly tossed. Check out the videos below:

Huh? Let me fix this…



Bumgarner was ejected after an MLB UMPIRE baited him by staring at him instead of checking his hand. Eye in the sky don’t lie. https://t.co/LrpjuVocKE — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) May 4, 2022

Is this a hypnosis or a hand check? pic.twitter.com/Yw8aeTf4RF — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) May 4, 2022

WHAT IS THIS?!?



The umpire just STARING at Madison Bumgarner as he did the substance check. He wanted to eject him the whole time. He had it made up in his mind already.



This is wild.



pic.twitter.com/jpDMosYVWZ — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) May 4, 2022

The umpires got some vendetta against the #Dbacks this series. I’m glad MadBum told the ump off. Dude was straight fishing. — Millard Shane Thomas (@creatorthomas24) May 4, 2022

.In my opinion umpire Dan Belino instigated the ejection. He was upset that Madison had been complaining about ball and strikes. He then decided to antagonize MadBum by giving him the longest hand check of the season and MadBum let him know about it. #umpireinhisfeelings https://t.co/3CcNtJG5l6 — Tony Gwynn Jr. (@tonygwynnjr) May 4, 2022

If you didn't think social media could get up in arms about a mid-week day game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Miami Marlins, guess again.

The videos of the substance check by the umpire sent a firestorm around social platforms as viewers questioned why the umpire was (seemingly) staring into Bumgarner's eyes during the check. Again, this came after Bumgarner was visibly frustrated with early balls and strikes calls.

As of writing, the D-backs have taken the lead in the game after falling down 3-0 early after Bumgarner's ejection. Arizona leads Miami 5-3 in the fifth, as they look for their third-straight win and a series sweep over Miami.