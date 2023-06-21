Will Rangers' young stars thrive under coach Peter Laviolette?

Alex Lafreniere and Kaapo Kakko are both looking to take steps forward next season.

NEW YORK — The New York Rangers have yet to get the most out of their recent top draft picks.

New head coach Peter Laviollete is going to give Alexis Lafreniere and Kaapo Kakko a chance to shine in 2023-34, though.

"Those young players do need an opportunity to grow," he said during an introductory press conference on Tuesday. "They have to be given the opportunity to be counted on more. They want to feel valued with what they do.

"You certainly would like to see them take the next step: More minutes, maybe a little higher up the lineup, maybe more power-play time," Laviolette added. "With that, there has to be opportunity. These conversations will take place - I certainly would like that - and those opportunities will be there for them to grab that ice time and to push."

As a reminder, the Rangers drafted Kakko with the second overall pick in 2019, and selecterd Lafreniere with the first overall pick in 2020.

As noted by Jon Chik of Locked on Rangers, both players improved under former head coach Gerard Gallant. In fact, both players enjoyed career highs in 2022-23 while largely playing on the third line with Filip Chytil.

But, it will take top-six deployment and significant power play time for them to take their games - and point totals - to the next level.

The Rangers kept the pair down in the lineup following the acquisitions of Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrick Kane prior to the trade deadline, but neither is likely to be around next season. Or to start the season, at least, as Kane will begin on the shelf after undergoing offseason surgery.

Laviolette isn't necessarily known as a free wheeling coach. He preaches defensive responsibility, and can be demanding. But, if the right buttons are pushed, it could result in next steps for the Lafreniere and Kakko.