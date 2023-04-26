The frustration is mounting for Chris Sale and the Red Sox | Locked On Red Sox

The righthander is 1-2 with a 8.22 ERA after another loss to the Orioles.

BOSTON — Boston Red Sox right-hander Chris Sale’s woes continued on Monday night in Baltimore when he coughed up a 4-0 lead to the Orioles, who scored five runs off him in five innings.

But perhaps even worse than that, Sale didn’t record a strike out, only had two swings and misses, and allowed a season-high nine hits meaning the Orioles were on him. He exited the game after giving the Orioles a 5-4 lead in the fifth inning, throwing his glove to the ground and punching a water cooler a few times with his non-throwing hand.

Adding to the frustration of Sale’s latest effort, it looked like he had turned a corner against the Minnesota Twins in his previous start. He lasted six innings, only gave up a run, struck out 11, and looked more like the Chris Sale the Red Sox acquired from the White Sox after the 2016 season.

In fact, in that game, he got 19 swings and misses out of 44 swings. Against the Orioles on Monday, he only got two out of 42.

The frustration is also mounting for Red Sox fans, who have had to sit through five starts by Chris Sale this season, resulting in a 1-2 record with a bloated 8.22 ERA.

Host Jake Ignaszewski of the Locked On Red Sox podcast was joined by guest Gordo (or @BOSSportsGordo) on Twitter to discuss Sale’s issues in the show's latest episode.

Ignaszewski joked about how it’s almost fun watching Sale pitch because you never know which Chris Sale you’ll get. He cited how Sale went from 11 strikeouts in one start to zero the next start. Gordo talked about how Sale’s slider wasn’t biting against Baltimore on Monday night and mentioned this tweet from Alex Speier.

Sale's slider is only averaging about 8 inches of horizontal break tonight -- way down from his 2023 average of 11 inches, which is way down from his career (about 14 inches). Orioles hitters are all over it. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) April 24, 2023

Eight inches is still a pretty big break on a pitch, but going from 14 inches down to eight is pretty noticeable and allows the hitters to get the bat on it, which is what the Orioles did.

Sale started the 2023 season with a clunker of a game against the Orioles during the year's opening series in Fenway Park by giving up seven runs in only three innings while also surrendering three home runs.

The Red Sox ended up prevailing in that game, winning on a walk-off home run by Adam Duvall, but Sale was not happy with his performance, saying, “I left them completely out to dry tonight,” And adding, “About as embarrassed as I’ve even been on a baseball field. I was out there throwing batting practice.”

After Monday’s game, Sale said, “It sucks to work this hard and get nothing in return, you know? I’m putting in the work. It’s just not showing up. Again, I could sit here and try to find something, but it's pretty black and white. You either get it done or you don't. Unfortunately, for the most part this year, I haven't gotten it done.”

And for Red Sox fans, it’s not just Sale who is a mixed bag when he starts. Ignaszewski and Gordo mentioned that Tanner Houck was the only reliable Red Sox starter up to this point.

As for Sale, his next start is scheduled for Sunday against the Guardians in Fenway Park. He said, “You’ve just got to keep working. But this ain’t the Try-Hard League. This isn’t the Do-Good League,” He added, “I’ve got to step up. I’ve got to find a way. That's who I am. That's who I have to be.”