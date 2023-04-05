Red Sox complete a four-game sweep of the Blue Jays, on five-game streak | Locked On Red Sox

The Sox swept the Jays in Fenway for the first time since 2002

BOSTON — The American League East is the toughest division in baseball. The Tampa Bay Rays are at the top, the New York Yankees are at the bottom, and in the middle now you have the Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, and Toronto Blue Jays, in descending order thanks to a four-game sweep of the Blue Jays at the hands of the surging Red Sox.

It was the first time the Red Sox have swept a division rival in four games since 2018 and the first time they swept the Blue Jays in Fenway since a five-game sweep way back in 2002. The Red Sox improved to 19-14 and have won five games in a row overall.

On Friday’s episode of the Locked On Red Sox podcast, hosts Lauren Willand and Jake Ignaszewski discussed the sweep.

Willand said about the Red Sox, who have turned things around since a rough start to April, “They’re putting the ball in play, they’re drawing walks, and they’re taking advantage of some errors from other teams, and they’re being aggressive in a good way on the basepaths.”

Ignaszewski pointed out that right now, the Red Sox offense has the second-best on-base percentage in baseball and the second-lowest strikeout percentage with 19.6%, which is helping them beat teams like the Blue Jays.

Part of that selectiveness at the plate is why the Sox easily handled Kevin Gausman on Thursday. They swung at less than half of the 88 pitches he threw, including laying off his splitter.

The series began with a stirring 6-5 walk-off victory on Monday night thanks to an Alex Verdugo home run off Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano in the bottom of the ninth inning and ended with a convincing victory on Thursday night which included a five-run second inning by the Sox against Jays starter Kevin Gausman.

In between, the Red Sox tagged the Blue Jays’ young phenom Alek Manoah for five runs (two earned) and sent Yusei Kikuchi to the clubhouse after he couldn’t get out of the fifth inning and also gave up five runs.

The starting pitching has improved for the Red Sox since April, but the offense was the star of the show in this sweep, specifically Japanese import Masataka Yoshida, which has been heating up lately. He had a three-hit game on Thursday and improved his batting line to .317/.400/.548 with six home runs and 24 RBI in 104 at-bats.

Another key to this series was the sloppy play of the Blue Jays. The Red Sox were able to capitalize on their mistakes, and in the end, the Red Sox outhit the Blue Jays 58-32 and outscored them 32-19.

This series was a big deal for the Red Sox because the 2022 version of the team had a lot of trouble with the Blue Jays. Toronto was 16-3 against Boston head-to-head, so starting off this season with a four-game sweep already gives the Sox more wins against the Jays in 2023.

Up next for the surging Red Sox, a trip to Philadelphia to face the Phillies for three games, with Chris Sale starting the first game on Friday night.