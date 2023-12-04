Garrett Whitlock struggles in his season debut | Locked On Red Sox

The righthander was starting for the first time since undergoing hip surgery in September 2022

BOSTON — Was it fair for the Boston Red Sox to have right-hander Garrett Whitlock make his season debut against a Tampa Bay Rays team that can’t seem to lose? Probably not.

But Whitlock, who was returning to the Red Sox after undergoing hip surgery in September 2002, and was recalled from Triple-A after making two rehab starts, actually looked okay for the first few innings.

Boston’s plan for Whitlock in 2023 is to transition him into a full-time starter after he spent 2021 in the bullpen and had a hybrid year in 2022 when he was part of the bullpen and also made nine starts for the Sox.

On the latest Locked On Red Sox podcast episode, co-hosts Lauren Willand and Jake Ignaszewski discussed Whitlock’s start, which was a mixed bag and resulted in a Red Sox loss to the red-hot Rays, who still have not lost in 2023.

Iganszewski opened the show by saying, “It’s a tough day for the people who are riding Garrett Whitlock to be the starter, and then people who want Garrett Whitlock in the bullpen are having a parade. But in my mind, it’s one start.”

Whitlock lasted five innings, gave up five runs on eight runs, didn’t walk anyone, and struck out five. The biggest problem for Whitlock on Tuesday night was the long ball.

He surrendered three home runs. Isaac Paredes hit a solo shot in the third inning, and Yandy Diaz and Brandon Lowe went back-to-back in the fourth.

The Rays are hitting home runs at a historic clip during this 11-game winning streak to open the season. In fact, the Rays have hit 29 home runs and have only given up 20 earned runs. It’s the largest run differential for home runs hit and runs allowed by any MLB team ever.

Willand said, “I know that I’ve said I want Garrett Whitlock in the bullpen, and I am willing to give him an honest shot as a starter, and that’s what I’m going to do. I’m not going to sit here and hit the panic button.”

She added, “We’ve seen many of these starters struggle their first time. He’s still recovering from the hip surgery, so he’s probably not 100%.”

Whitlock said after the game, “Obviously not the way I wanted it to go, but it’s at least good to be a part of the team again.” He added, “They’re a very good lineup. But you always want to compete and be better than I was.”

Both Willand and Ignaszewski agreed that it’s way too early to panic and that the rest of the Red Sox starters struggled in their first outings, namely Corey Kluber and Chris Sale, so what happened to Whitlock wasn’t exactly something they hadn’t seen this season.

Willand said fans should wait a few starts before giving up on Whitlock and added that while the home runs were not a great outcome, there were positive aspects of his start: the lack of walks and the five strikeouts. Whitlock can take those things and build on them for his next start.