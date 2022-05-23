Helicopter crashes at Nashua, NH airport; occupants injured

Images from the scene showed a red helicopter on its side.

NASHUA, N.H. — A helicopter crashed at an airport in Nashua, New Hampshire on Monday, fire officials said.

The people inside had minor injuries, according to Nashua Fire Rescue, which responded to the crash at Nashua Airport.

It wasn't immediately clear what happened in the crash; fire officials said the crash happened from a low altitude.

The FAA said that the helicopter, a Robinson R44, rolled over while taking off from Boire Field Airport at about 11 a.m. with two people on board. The agency is investigating.

Busy day for Nashua Fire Rescue. Companies just cleared a low altitude helicopter crash at the Nashua Airport. Minor injuries to occupants. pic.twitter.com/xD0M5cVE0s — Nashua Fire Rescue (@nashuafire) May 23, 2022

The helicopter, built in 2004, is registered to a company in Maine, federal records show.

A search of the registration number by the FAA determined the helicopter belongs to DM Aviation Services, LLC based in Kennebunk.

