Dmitry Orlov On Fire After Trade to Bruins | Locked On Bruins

BOSTON — The early returns are very positive for Dmitry Orlov and the Boston Bruins.

The 31-year-old defenceman was named the NHL's 1st Star of the Week on Monday after recording nine points (three goals, six assists) for the first-place Bruins over his past four games.

Orlov was acquired by Boston from the Washington Capitals, and took off after a pointless debut a couple days later in Vancouver. Since then, though, he's taken off en route to the first star honors.

Here's how he did it:

Orlov collected two assists (his first points in his second game as a Bruin) in a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers Feb. 27.

He then registered consecutive three-point performances for the first time in his career, tallying two goals and one assist in a 4-3 overtime win against the Calgary Flames on Feb. 28, one goal and two assists in a 7-1 triumph over the Buffalo Sabres March 2.

Orlov added an assist on the decisive goal in a 4-2 win versus the New York Rangers March 4.

"Orlov has fit in seamlessly on the blue line," Locked on Bruins host Ian McLaren said Monday on the Locked on NHL show. "With everyobdy healthy back there, (the Bruins) have had to rotate guys in and out to see where Orlov fits, and no matter where he's been - from first to bottom pair - he's fit in very well."

Only two defensemen in NHL history have recorded more points in their first five games with a team: Harry Cameron with the 1917-18 Toronto Arenas (9-6-15) and Paul Coffey with the 1992-93 Detroit Red Wings (2-8-10).