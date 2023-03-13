What's next for the Bruins after clinching playoff spot? | Locked On Bruins

The Boston Bruins have little left to prove in the regular season, but they do have some priorities over the remaining 17 games.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOSTON — The 2022-23 Boston Bruins have proven they're the team to beat in the NHL.

Over the weekend, they became the fastest team in NHL history to reach 50 wins, as well as the the first team this season to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Bruins had already established themselves as a top team this season prior to the trade deadline, and got even better by adding defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forwards Garnet Hathaway and Tyler Bertuzzi.

So, what is there to accomplish over the remaining 17 games? There's a few priorities, as discussed on Monday's Locked on Bruins.

Staying Healthy

There's a large measure of luck involved here, but avoiding the injury bug is key, especially for a club already without Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno.

While the latter isn't expected back until the postseason, Hall could begin practicing this week after suffering a lower-body injury on a recent road trip.

Keeping David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Patrice Bergeron healthy down the stretch is vital, and we'll likely see key players get the load management treatment in upcoming games.

Find the Optimal Combinations

There's new faces up front and on the blue line, and head coach Jim Montgomery is tasked with finding the right line combinations and defensive pairings.

The top two lines are pretty much set, but the bench boss was tinkering with where to slot Bertuzzi, while the fourth line of Hathaway, Tomas Nosek and AJ Greer looked fantastic against Detroit.

Where do Foligno and Hall slot back in, and who sits when they do?

On the back end, the Bruins have eight healthy players, and someone will have to sit if that remains the case. Who's the odd man out with the arrival of Orlov, who's recorded a record 10 points over his first seven games?

Fix the Power Play

Boston's power play has been straight up abysmal lately. In fact, since Feb. 1, it ranks 27th in the NHL, by far the lowest success rate of all playoff bound teams.

Over that same span, Cup hopefuls like the Oilers, Maple Leafs, Hurricanes, Devils, and Rangers all rank in the top six.

Not only that, but the Bruins allowed two shorthanded goals across a weekend series with the Red Wings.

This is something that needs fixing, and fast.