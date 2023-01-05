What went wrong for the Boston Bruins?

The top team in the NHL this regular season just lost in the first round to a team 43 points back in the standings.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOSTON — Patrice Bergeron's face said it all.

Complete shock after Carter Verhaeghe scored at 8:35 of overtime to win Game 7 and knock the Boston Bruins out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the first round.

It was a shocking upset for a team that finished 43 points behind the Presidents' Trophy winners, a Bruins team that set records for most win and points in a single regular season.

Bergeron, who revealed after the loss he's been dealing with a herniated disc in his back, wasn't yet able to process the loss.

"Really difficult," Bergeron said, per Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com. "Obviously, it's not the outcome you want and we're extremely disappointed. Especially with the team we had. It's not where we want to be."

Bergeron took a moment to hug each and every Bruins player before they left the ice, taking an extra moment with longtime linemate Brad Marchand.

It could very well be the end for the Bruins captain, who said he'd take some time to contemplate his playing future.

So, what went wrong for the Bruins? How did their season come to such an abrupt end?

The Bruins certainly scored enough to win the series. They lead all playoff teams with 27 total goals, averaging a bit less per game than the Edmonton Oilers, who are off to the second round.

Unfortunately, they allowed 26 goals, and were undone by costly turnovers and and suspect goaltending, particularly in the three straight losses to end the series.

In fact, Boston gave up a series-high 18 giveaways in Game 7.

There were also some questionable lineup decisions, highlighted by Derek Forbort remaining a fixture on defense while the penalty kill struggled, excessive line juggling for Game 5 - in which Bergeron and Marchand were separated to start - and a reluctance to turn to Jeremy Swayman in net until it was almost too late.

In the end, the Bruins played afraid to lose rather than as the dominant force they were in the regulars season, and the Panthers preyed on their vulnerabilities.

"They deserve all the credit," Bergeron said. "They got it done. They got the goals when they needed them. There's no excuses. I'm not going to use any excuses on bounces. They did the job. They move on."

The Bruins are done, and not for a lack of trying.

Head coach Jim Montgomery called it disappointing, confusing, stupefying even.