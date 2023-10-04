What the regular season wins record means to the Boston Bruins

The 2022-23 Boston Bruins set a new regular season wins record by taking it one game at a time and with bigger goals in mind.

BOSTON — With 63 wins in the books, the Boston Bruins have eyes on 16 more when the games matter most.

The Bruins beat the the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday, eclipsing the 62 wins earned by the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and the 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning and setting the NHL's all-time mark for wins in a single season.

It wasn't an accomplishment anyone expected of this team, nor is it what they set out to do this season. In fact, many believed this team would stumble out of the gate with the likes of Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk sidelined due to offseason surgeries to fix various injuries.

The mindset was to take things one game at a time, and the wins started flowing and haven't stopped.

"Before the year, to be honest, you're not hoping you get the most wins in history, it's just not something you're thinking about," Charlie Coyle said after Sunday's record- breaking win. "You want to make sure you're playing the right way and build as best you can so when playoff time comes, you're ready to go."

Indeed, when Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci decided to return, it was clear the Bruins were focused on hockey's biggest prize - the Stanley Cup. Still, Coyle added the wins record isn't something they're dismissing altogether.

"This is just another one of those added things that show you how special of a group this is," Coyle added. "We hope this is just the beginning here. But it's definitely something we can take pride in and shows what we've accomplished this year."

David Pastrnak, who recorded a hat trick and scored his 60th goal of the season in the win, echoed a similar sentiment.

The Bruins have two games remaining on the regular season schedule and could very well set the bar even higher. But, as always, they're trying to stay grounded and stay in the present.

"We don't talk about winning the Stanley Cup now," added head coach Jim Montgomery. "We talk about Game 1. That's gonna be our focus…not looking too far ahead, that creates anxiety. We believe in staying present and our process allows us to have success and we have a lot of details within our process.

"That's a simple way of saying that we like to live in the moment. We're not looking at June. We're looking at April 17."