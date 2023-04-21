What Patrice Bergeron's absence means for the Bruins | Locked On Bruins

The regular season juggernaut will be without their captain for at least 2 more playoff games.

BOSTON — This wasn't how anyone drew it up.

The Boston Bruins have played Games 1 and 2 of their first-round series against the Florida Panthers without captain Patrice Bergeron, who didn't travel with the club for Games 3 and 4.

Head coach Jim Montgomery confirmed Bergeron won't be back until at least Game 5 on Wednesday after tweaking an injury in the regular season finale in Montreal against the Canadiens.

The Bruins, however, have no regrets about fielding a full lineup with the NHL's all-time wins and points records already wrapped up.

Montgomery on Bergeron playing in Montreal: no reservations with what we did.



Called it "a well-thought-out plan."



"Life happens. Tweaked something in that last game," and even with hindsight, they'd go the same route again. — Matt Porter (@mattyports) April 21, 2023

After dropping Game 2 of the series in rather lopsided fashion, the Bruins will be looking to make a statement and reassert dominance over the field as they did all season long.

And in his absence, established veterans, leaders, and star players like Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, David Krejci, and Charlie McAvoy need to step up.

It looks like the Bruins will make a couple lineup changes, with Matt Grzelcyk and Jakub Lauko set to make their series debuts.

"For me, we have a 'next man up' mentality all year long," Montgomery said Thursday. "I think our record's still [5-1-0] without him in the lineup. Everyone's thinking about the one loss right now, right? Because that's what's most recent. That's human nature, but there's a lot of confidence in our group about what we can do no matter who's in the lineup."

Additionally, the Bruins could be without goaltender Linus Ullmark for Game 3. He was absent from Friday's morning skate and was listed as a game-time decision.

Ullmark allowed five goals on 29 shots in Game 2 after allowing one goal on 32 shots in Game 1, and it's not clear whether he's dealing with an injury or being hindered by the flu bug that had been floating around Boston's locker room over the past couple weeks.

If he can't go, Jeremy Swayman will backstop a club eager to get back on a winning track.