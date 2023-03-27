What a weekend for the Boston Bruins | Locked On Bruins

The Bruins clinched an Atlantic Division title while David Pastrnak reached new heights in goals scored.

BOSTON — With little still to prove during the regular season, the Boston Bruins are still coming off quite a momentous weekend.

First, the Bruins clinched first place in the Atlantic Division - the 27th division championship in club history thanks to a playoff-like, fight-filled 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden on Saturday afternoon.

The Bruins became the third-fastest team in NHL history to clinch a division championship (72 games) in the 82-game, four-division format. Only the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings (68 games) and 1996-97 Colorado Avalanche (70 games) accomplished the feat in fewer games.

Then, on Sunday, the Bruins tied the franchise's single-season record for wins with their 57th of the 2022-23 regular season.

The win was notable because it came against the second-place Carolina Hurricanes, and was played without Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, and Hampus Lindholm, who all sat due to various ailments.

In the victory, David Pastrnak reached the 50-goal mark for the first time in his career. He also became the third-fastest in B's history to reach 600 points (583 games) behind Bobby Orr (461) and Ray Bourque (569).

And per NHL Stats, Pastrnak recorded his 30th multi-point of the season to become one of three Bruins in the last 20 years to do so (Marchand, 31 in 2018-19 and Joe Thornton, 33 in 2002-03).

"It means to me that I'm just happy he's on our team and we have him for another eight years," head coach Jim Montgomery said after the game. "He's just a tremendous talent. I can't say enough about him. With Bergeron and Marchand back at home, you could see his leadership skills come out. I think he put the team on his back and he played the right way everywhere."

The Bruins now need six wins over their final nine games in order to set a new NHL record for wins in a season.