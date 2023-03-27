What a weekend for the Boston Bruins | Locked On Bruins

BOSTON — With little still to prove during the regular season, the Boston Bruins are still coming off quite a momentous weekend.
First, the Bruins clinched first place in the Atlantic Division - the 27th division championship in club history thanks to a playoff-like, fight-filled 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden on Saturday afternoon.
The Bruins became the third-fastest team in NHL history to clinch a division championship (72 games) in the 82-game, four-division format. Only the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings (68 games) and 1996-97 Colorado Avalanche (70 games) accomplished the feat in fewer games.
Then, on Sunday, the Bruins tied the franchise's single-season record for wins with their 57th of the 2022-23 regular season.
The win was notable because it came against the second-place Carolina Hurricanes, and was played without Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, and Hampus Lindholm, who all sat due to various ailments.
In the victory, David Pastrnak reached the 50-goal mark for the first time in his career. He also became the third-fastest in B's history to reach 600 points (583 games) behind Bobby Orr (461) and Ray Bourque (569).
And per NHL Stats, Pastrnak recorded his 30th multi-point of the season to become one of three Bruins in the last 20 years to do so (Marchand, 31 in 2018-19 and Joe Thornton, 33 in 2002-03).
"It means to me that I'm just happy he's on our team and we have him for another eight years," head coach Jim Montgomery said after the game. "He's just a tremendous talent. I can't say enough about him. With Bergeron and Marchand back at home, you could see his leadership skills come out. I think he put the team on his back and he played the right way everywhere."
The Bruins now need six wins over their final nine games in order to set a new NHL record for wins in a season.
Even if they don't hit that particualr mark, the Bruins are well on their way to clinching the Presidents' Trophy as the top team in the league during the regualr season.