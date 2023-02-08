Revamped Bruins roster set after signing Trent Frederic and Jeremy Swayman

The Boston Bruins are banking on a stellar goaltending duo and strong defense to remain a playoff team.

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins won't be as good in 2023-24.

That's kind of obvious, seeing as they set regular season records for wins and points in 2022-23, but it became even more evident following the recent Patrice Bergeron retirement announcement.

As the Bruins have attempted to build out the forwards corps after also losing the likes of Taylor Hall, Nick Foligno, Tyler Bertuzzi, Tomas Nosek, and likely David Krejci, the goal has been to maintain consistency in net and on defense.

The goaltending duo of Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman was officially retained Tuesday with the signing of the latter, who was awarded a one-year, $3.475 million contract with the Boston Bruins by an independent arbitrator.

Swayman posted a record of 24-6-4 with a 2.27 goals-against average, .920 save percentage and four shutouts in 37 regular-season games (33 starts) for the Bruins last season.

He and Linus Ullmark shared the William M. Jennings Trophy for allowing the fewest goals (174) during the regular season.

The only significant loss on the blue line was Connor Clifton, who was replaced by Kevin Shattenkirk, so the Bruins should still be a very strong unit defensively.

Also on Tuesday, the Bruins signed forward Trent Frederic signed a two-year, contract with an average annual valuation of $2.3 million AAV.

The 25-year-old was a restricted free agent and avoided a salary arbitration hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

Frederic scored NHL career highs in goals (17), assists (14) and points (31) in 79 regular-season games for the Bruins last season, and will be counted on to continue to produce offensively while being responsible in his own end and with his physical game.

If he can kill penalties and raise his hit count, that deal could be good value for the Bruins.

The Bruins added veterans Milan Lucic and James van Riemsdyk on low risk deals, and are hoping Morgan Geekie can break out as well.