David Krejci's retirement highlights Bruins' center woes

The Boston Bruins are officially in the post Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci era, leaving them thin at the center position.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins are officially in the post Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci era.

The former captain announced his retirement a few weeks ago, while Krejci made it official Monday.

"When I was drafted in 2004, I had no idea that I would be working with such incredible and driven people who would lead us to 3 Stanley Cup Finals, and winning the ultimate goal in 2011," Krejci said in a statement on the team's website.

"And to Bruins fans and the city of Boston - THANK YOU. You have always treated me with nothing but respect and I will be forever grateful. I will miss playing in front of you, but I am and always will be a Bruin."

It leaves the Bruins without two of the top centers in franchise history who've been core members of the team for almost two decades. They will now be relying on Charlie Coyle and Pavel Zacha down the middle for the upcoming season, barring a late offseason trade.

You can't replace the likes of Bergeron and Krejci neither on the ice nor in the locker room, but the Bruins seem to be betting on replenishing the position in free agency next summer while buffering woefully thin depth down the middle with high-end wingers in David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand, and Jake DeBrusk.

The plan also is to make up for deficiencies up front by maintaining the NHL's best goaltending tandem in Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman as well as last season's top defense corps led by Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm.

If you look at all positions other than center, they are still a very good team. But down the middle, it's the look of a lottery squad. It's not an ideal situation for Boston, but it's the nature of a grueling game that takes a toll and asks a lot of its players.

Bergeron and Krejci gave everything they had to the Bruins, and both jerseys should be in the rafters sooner than later.