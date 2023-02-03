Bruins pull off big moves with Bertuzzi trade, Pastrnak extension | Locked On Bruins

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney pulled off two huge moves Thursday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOSTON — It was quite a Thursday morning for Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney.

First, he pulled off a trade with the Detroit Red Wings, adding forward Tyler Bertuzzi from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for a 2024 first-round draft pick (top-10 protected) and a 2025 fourth-round draft pick.

Detroit will retain 50 percent of Bertuzzi's salary.

Less than 30 minutes later, the Bruins announced an eight-year contract extension for superstar winger David Pastrnak through the 2030-31 season with an annual NHL cap hit of $11.25 million.

Both are clear signs the Bruins are beyond serious about winning the Stanley Cup this season, and maintaining a competitive presence moving forward.

In Bertuzzi, the Bruins add some much-needed depth scoring and a player whose often abrasive style should look good in black and gold.

In a corresponding move, the Bruins placed Taylor Hall on long-term injured reserve, meaning he could be out for some time. It frees up cap space, but losing him would be a problem, although Bertuzzi's addition will add some pop in the meantime.

The Pastrnak extension has been long-awaited. The 26-year-old is in the midst of a career year. In 60 games with the Bruins this season, he's recorded 42 goals and 38 assists for 80 points. He could have become an unrestricted free agent this summer, and losing him would have been disastrous.

There are big questions to be answered about this team in the not too distant future, namely what happens when Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci retire and how they'll build around a pair of massive contracts in Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy.

They also have one draft pick in the first two rounds over the next three years, but have been able to make deals without sacrificing anything from their limited prospect pool.