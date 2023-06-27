Bruins facing cap misery after awards handed out for historic season

The Bruins went all the way, were the best team in the regular, but failed to win the Stanley Cup. Now they're paying the price.

BOSTON — As members of the 2022-23 Boston Bruins received awards, the franchise is facing the realities of having missed out on perhaps their best chance at a Stanley Cup for a while.

On Monday, a trio of Bruins took home NHL awards: Patrice Bergeron won his sixth Selke Trophy as the best two-way forward in the game, while Linus Ullmark won his first Vezina Trophy as the league's top goalie and Jim Montgomery took home the Jack Adams as the best coach.

Earlier that day, though, general manager Don Sweeney dumped winger Taylor Hall (as well as the signing rights to Nick Foligno) on the Chicago Blackhawks in an attempt to free up some much needed cap space.

Why are the Bruins in a predicament? Big, recent contract extensions for Charlie McAvoy and David Pastrnak are taking up around 25% of their cap space, they're facing bonus overages on last year's deal for Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, and they have a bunch of restricted free agents to sign, most notably Jeremy Swayman and Trent Frederic.

Hall's $6 million cap hit over the next two seasons simply wasn't able to stay on the books, and Foligno went on to sign a one-year, $4-million deal with the Blackhawks.

Even after trading Hall, the Bruins have just shy of $11 million in cap space with nine roster spots to fill, so expect further moves from Sweeney in the coming days.

As to whether Bergeron and Krejci will be back, that remains to be seen.

The Bruins are operating under the assumption that Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci won’t be back, president Cam Neely said. But they’re still hopeful they will be and communication is open with the players. They’re giving them space and time to make decisions on their futures. — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) June 27, 2023