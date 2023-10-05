What is the Celtics’ biggest problem after a home Game 5 loss? | Locked On Sports Today

The Boston Celtics lost a home Game 5 to go down 3-2 to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOSTON — In one of the more shocking upsets of the NBA playoffs so far, the Boston Celtics dropped a home Game Five to the Philadelphia 76ers, leaving the presumptive championship favorites at risk of their season ending in the second round.

In a Wednesday edition of the Locked On Sports Today podcast, host Peter Bukowski was joined by Locked On Celtics host John Karalis to decipher the loss and whether Boston can come back to win the series having lost home-court advantage.

“It is mind-boggling,” Karalis said. “How do you come out and not have focus … to do the little things? The bottom line is the effort on the defensive end has to be there.”

Boston allowed NBA MVP Joel Embiid to consistently get his shot off and couldn’t exploit mismatches on the other end. Veteran defender PJ Tucker snuffed out Jaylen Brown’s scoring while Jayson Tatum started the game cold and ended up with too little to late as a scorer.

The role players did not hit enough shots to make up for the Celtics’ stars inconsistent performances.

“The Celtics are a three-point shooting team,” Karalis explained. “If they’re not hitting those shots, the rest of the thing starts to fall apart.”

Still, the Celtics have responded well in the past, beating Milwaukee and Miami in Game Seven situations in 2022 to get to the NBA Finals.

“One of the hallmarks of this team is when they feel like they can be casual, they are, and when their backs are against the wall, they surprise people,” Karalis said. “This is the lowest point of the Celtics’ season by far, and it wouldn’t surprise me if they … did something to turn things around.”