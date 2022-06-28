NHL Mock Draft: Shane Wright top pick to Canadiens in NHL lottery mock draft

We're just over a week away from the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. Check out the lottery selections from our Locked On partners.

MONTREAL, QC — The 2022 NHL Entry Draft is just over a week away as we put the finally touches on our expectations, over at the Locked On Podcast Network.

Locked On, which has podcasts dedicated to all 32 NHL teams, got together for another mock draft, with the hosts for 14 lottery teams (16 picks overall), making their selections for the team they cover.

The 2022 NHL draft will be held in Montreal, with the first round taking place on Thursday, July 7, followed by Rounds 2 through 7 on July 8.

Check out all the picks below:

1. Montreal Canadiens - Shane Wright, Center, Kingston Frontenacs

2. New Jersey Devils - Juraj Slafkovský, Left Wing TPS (SM-liiga)

3. Arizona Coyotes - Logan Cooley, Center, USNTDP

4. Seattle Kraken - Šimon Nemec, Defenseman, HK Nitra (Slovak Extraliga)

5. Philadelphia Flyers - David Jiříček, Defenseman, HC Plzeň (Czech Extraliga)

6. Columbus Blue Jackets - Frank Nazar, Center/Right Wing, Michigan

7. Ottawa Senators - Cutter Gauthier, Center/Left Wing, USNTDP

8. Detroit Red Wings - Brad Lambert, Center/Right Wing, Lahti Pelicans (Liiga)

9. Buffalo Sabres - Joakim Kemell, Right Wing, JYP Jyväskylä (Liiga)

10. Anaheim Ducks - Kevin Korchinski, Defenseman, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

11. San Jose Sharks - Jonathan Lekkerimäki, Center/Right Wing, Djurgården IF (SWE)

12. Columbus Blue Jackets - Pavel Mintyukov, Defenseman, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

13. New York Islanders - Ivan Miroshnichenko, Wing, Omskie Krylia (MHL)

14. Winnipeg Jets - Denton Mateychuk, Defenseman, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

15. Vancouver Canucks, Isaac Howard, Left Wing, U of Minnesota-Duluth

16. Buffalo Sabres - Rutger McGroaty, Center/Left Wing, Michigan

