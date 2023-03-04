Nick Nurse out and Ime Udoka in for the Toronto Raptors? | Locked On NBA

Nick Nurse is reportedly on his way out of Toronto and already has been linked to a new young team.

Example video title will go here for this video

TORONTO, ON — Nick Nurse could reportedly be nearing the end of the road as Toronto Raptors head coach, and former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is rumored to be a candidate to replace him.

In a Monday edition of the Locked On NBA podcast, host Jackson Gatlin was joined by Sean Woodley of Locked On Raptors to discuss why Nurse could be on his way out and the fallout if he leaves.

“After five years of messaging, after five years of Nick Nurse calling dudes out pretty frequently in public, after five years of Nick Nurse’s defensive stylings maybe getting figured out by the NBA, it just kind of feels like maybe it’s running its course,” Woodley said of Nurse’s potential departure.

The Raptors came into the season with a betting line of between 45.5-47.5 wins, and they are on pace to finish the season .500 despite an All-NBA caliber season from big man Pascal Siakam and growth out of 2022 Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes.

While it could make sense to move on from Nurse, Toronto could also be making a mistake being the first team to bring on Udoka after a year-long suspension by the Celtics over reported improper relations with a woman on the team’s staff.

“For me, there is a wide, wide pool of potential head coaches,” Woodley explained. “Why, when you’re changing over head coaches, when you have an ascendant star in Scottie Barnes … why would you invite all that’s going to come with bringing in Ime Udoka?

“It’s an unforced error to make that hire.”