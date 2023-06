NBA Draft 2023: Every player selected in the 2023 NBA draft

See the NBA Draft picks live, including expert coverage on each selection, in this NBA Draft pick tracker.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The 2023 NBA Draft is finally here! After months of anticipation and speculation surrounding what should be one of the most unpredictable drafts in recent memory, at least after the first pick, tonight we get to watch it all unfold.

The San Antonio Spurs are on the clock after winning the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes, and they will pick first followed by the Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers.

We'll be tracking every pick made by every team throughout the night here, so check back for continuous updates!

LIVE TRACKER: 2023 NBA Draft Selections (Round 1)

1. San Antonio Spurs: Victor Wembanyama, C, Metropolitans 92

1. San Antonio Spurs: Victor Wembanyama, C, Metropolitans 92

2. Charlotte Hornets: Brandon Miller, F, Alabama

2. Charlotte Hornets: Brandon Miller, F, Alabama

3. Portland Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson, G, G-League Ignite

4. Houston Rockets: Amen Thompson, G, Overtime Elite

4. Houston Rockets: Amen Thompson, G, Overtime Elite

5. Detroit Pistons: Ausar Thompson, G, Overtime Elite

5. Detroit Pistons: Ausar Thompson, G, Overtime Elite

The Thompson twins go back-to-back!

6. Orlando Magic: Anthony Black, G, Arkansas

6. Orlando Magic: Anthony Black, G, Arkansas

7. Washington Wizards (via Indiana Pacers): Bilal Coulibaly, F, Metropolitans 92

7. Washington Wizards (via Indiana Pacers): Bilal Coulibaly, F, Metropolitans 92

8. Indiana Pacers (via Washington Wizards): Jarace Walker, F, Houston

8. Indiana Pacers (via Washington Wizards): Jarace Walker, F, Houston

But, they're expected to swap choices with the Pacers, who selected Bilal Coulibaly one pick earlier.

9. Utah Jazz: Taylor Hendricks, F, Central Florida

9. Utah Jazz: Taylor Hendricks, F, Central Florida

10. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Dallas): Cason Wallace, G, Kentucky

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly trading Cason Wallace at No. 10 and Davis Bertans to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Pick No. 12.



Our hosts are reacting LIVE on the Locked On NBA Draft live show 👇 https://t.co/1ioUzj7X8m — Locked On Podcast Network (@LockedOnNetwork) June 23, 2023

11. Orlando Magic: Jett Howard, G, Michigan

11. Orlando Magic: Jett Howard, G, Michigan

12. Dallas Mavericks (via OKC): Dereck Lively II, C, Duke

12. Dallas Mavericks (via OKC): Dereck Lively II, C, Duke

After trading back with OKC, the Dallas Mavericks are getting Dereck Lively out of Duke with the No. 12 overall pick

13. Toronto Raptors: Gradey Dick, F, Kansas

14. New Orleans Pelicans: Jordan Hawkins, G, UConn

15. Atlanta Hawks: Kobe Bufkin, G, Michigan

16. Utah Jazz: Keyonte George, G, Baylor

16. Utah Jazz: Keyonte George, G, Baylor

17. Los Angeles Lakers: Jalen Hood-Schifino, G, Indiana

17. Los Angeles Lakers: Jalen Hood-Schifino, G, Indiana

18. Miami Heat: Jaime Jaquez Jr., F, UCLA

18. Miami Heat: Jaime Jaquez Jr., F, UCLA

Fresh off an unlikely run to the NBA Finals, the Miami Heat select Jaime Jaquez Jr. out of UCLA with the No. 18 pick

19. Golden State Warriors: Brandin Podziemski, G, Santa Clara

19. Golden State Warriors: Brandin Podziemski, G, Santa Clara

20. Houston Rockets: Cam Whitmore, F, Villanova

20. Houston Rockets: Cam Whitmore, F, Villanova

Cam Whitmore finally comes off the board at No. 20 overall

21. Brooklyn Nets: Noah Clowney, F, Alabama

22. Brooklyn Nets: Dariq Whitehead, F, Duke

23. Portland Trail Blazers: Kris Murray, F, Iowa

24. Dallas Mavericks (via Sacramento): Olivier-Maxence prosper, F, Marquette

25. Detroit Pistons (via Boston): Marcus Sasser, G, Houston

26. Indiana Pacers: Ben Sheppard, G, Belmont

27. Charlotte Hornets: Nick Smith Jr., G, Arkansas

28. Utah Jazz: Brice Sensabaugh, F, Ohio State

29. Denver Nuggets: Julian Strawther, G, Gonzaga

30. Los Angeles Clippers: Kobe Brown, F, Missouri

Round 2

31. Charlotte Hornets (via Detroit): James Nnaji, C, Nigeria

32. Denver Nuggets: Jalen Pickett, G, Penn State

33. San Antonio Spurs: Leonard Miller, F, G League Ignite

34. Charlotte Hornets: Colby Jones, F, Xavier

35. Washington Wizards (via Boston): Julian Phillips, F, Tennessee

36. Milwaukee Bucks (via Orlando): Andre Jackson Jr., G, UConn

37. Denver Nuggets (via OKC): Hunter Tyson, F, Clemson

38. Boston Celtics: Jordan Walsh, G/F, Arkansas

39. Atlanta Hawks (via Charlotte): Mouhamed Gueye, F, Washington State

40. Los Angeles Lakers: Maxwell Lewis, F, Pepperdine

41. Charlotte Hornets: Amari Bailey, G, UCLA

42. Washington Wizards: Tristan Vukcevic, F, Greece

43. Portland Trail Blazers: Rayan Rupert, G, France

44. San Antonio Spurs: Sidy Cissoko, G, G League Ignite

45. Memphis Grizzlies: GG Jackson, C, South Carolina

46. Atlanta Hawks: Seth Lundy, G, Penn State

47. Indiana Pacers (via Lakers): Mojave King, G, G League Ignite

48. Los Angeles Clippers: Jordan Miller, G, Miami

49. Cleveland Cavaliers: Emoni Bates, F, Eastern Michigan

50. Oklahoma City Thunder: Keyontae Johnson, F, Kansas State

51. Brooklyn Nets: Jalen Wilson, F, Kansas

52. Washington Wizards (via Phoenix): Toumani Camara, F, Dayton

53. Minnesota Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, G, UCLA

54. Sacramento Kings: Jalen Slawson, F, Furman

55. Indiana Pacers: Isaiah Wong, G, Miami

56. Memphis Grizzlies: Tarik Biberovic, F, Turkey

57. Golden State Warriors: Trayce Jackson-Davis, F, Indiana