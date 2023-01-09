Student-athlete welfare takes backseat with Stanford, Cal, and SMU joining ACC

The ACC felt the need to expand as a matter of survival and adds Stanford and Cal at a significantly lower share, capitalizing on their desperate situation.

PALO ALTO, Calif. — The Pac-12 demolition took another hit on Friday morning, with the ACC presidents and chancellors voting to add Stanford, Cal, and AAC member SMU starting in 2024-25. The move leaves the Pac-12 with just two remaining members, Oregon State and Washington State, and turns the ACC into a truly coast-to-coast conference.

While the Big Ten's additions of UCLA, USC, Oregon, and Washington drew criticism for the significant travel accrued, it pales in comparison to what Stanford and Cal will now endure with trips to Virginia, North Carolina, Syracuse, Boston, and various other cities up and down the eastern seaboard.

Locked on ACC host Kenton Gibbs understands the financial gain and desire to keep the member schools happy, namely Clemson and Florida State, but laments the callous disregard for the welfare of student-athletes, particularly in non-football sports, this decision displays.

"The reality is, we have just done a grand disservice to the student-athlete health and welfare, and academically as well, with this move," Gibbs said. "You've added these teams, added a little bit more money, teams are still going to complain and want to get out, it's a tough situation."

The move endured pushback from league members, with North Carolina's board of trustees arguing against it, but ultimately the conference felt the need to expand as a matter of survival and adds Stanford and Cal at a significantly lower share for the first few years, capitalizing on the desperation of the two programs.

The move helps alleviate financial stress on the ACC in the short term, but it likely won't stop Florida State from continuing to push for a new revenue distribution model and threatening to leave if they don't get what they want.

Meanwhile, student-athletes in non-football sports like baseball, softball, volleyball, soccer, and tennis will now endure cross country flights on the regular while still balancing academics.