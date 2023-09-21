Buddy Hield: 5 teams that could trade for Indiana Pacers guard after he rejects contract extension

Hield is one of the best high-volume shooters in the NBA, coming off a season where he shot 42.5% from deep on 8.5 attempts per game.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers and Buddy Hield were unable to come to an agreement on a contract extension for the sharpshooter, and The Athletic's Shams Charania now reports Indiana is looking to find a trade partner.

Hield is one of the best high-volume shooters in the NBA, coming off a season where he shot 42.5% from deep on 8.5 attempts per game. He has only missed six games in his seven year career, and his outside shooting, reliability, and relatively inexpensive $19.3 million salary makes him an appealing trade target.

Locked on Pacers host Tony East discussed Hield's trade value on a recent episode, noting the timing of the discussions is likely going to hurt his value on the open market.

"He's definitely worth positive value as a shooter, maybe even a decent amount of positive value," East said. "The trouble here is the timing right? A lot of teams are set coming into camp and shaking things up and sending away assets is tricky."

Still, there are plenty of teams who could use a veteran shooter like Hield and could be willing to part with the necessary pieces (either an expiring contract or draft compensation, or a combination) to make it happen at this point in the offseason, including the following five:

1. Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies acquired Luke Kennard to shore up their outside shooting and bench depth last year, could they look to do something similar this season? Could a swap of Kennard and Hield work for both parties? Memphis is looking to stay competitive in the western conference and adding Hield to a core that includes Ja Morant and Desmond Bane could help them do exactly that.

2. Dallas Mavericks

Few teams are feeling the pressure quite like Dallas, who needs to maximize the roster around Luka Doncic as soon as possible. While they are already a solid shooting team, adding Hield could put them over the top, and swapping Tim Hardaway Jr. and pick compensation might be agreeable to both sides, as the Pacers could believe a reunion with coach Rick Carlisle is what Hardaway needs to return to form.

3. Houston Rockets

The Rockets were the worst three point shooting team in the league last year, and the young up-and-coming roster could use a veteran shooter to pair with newcomer Fred VanVleet and a flurry of young talent. Kevin Porter Jr.'s contract would make a trade work, and if Houston added draft compensation the Pacers could cut Porter and take the added flexibility more picks gives them heading into the season.

4. Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers were known to be pursuing Hield last year, and his three point shooting would boost LA's bench and give LeBron James another player to space the floor while he operates. D'Angelo Russell could help salary match, although his fit in Indiana isn't ideal - perhaps meaning a third team could get involved if the Pacers can get pick compensation.

5. Boston Celtics