The Boston Celtics proved a point with win over Bucks | Locked On Celtics

The Boston Celtics showed they do indeed have a switch they can flip in their win over Milwaukee.

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics are just 12-7 since the All-Star break with several ugly losses in that stretch, but they reminded their fans and the NBA with a win over the Bucks that the dominant first-half Celtics team is still here.

In a postgame edition of the Locked On Celtics podcast, host John Karalis explained the point made by Boston with the victory.

“The fact of the matter is that as much as I’ve gotten on the Celtics for how they’ve played after the All-Star break,” Karalis said, “they kind of proved in Milwaukee that they’re kind of right about this.

“Do they have a switch to flip? Yeah, they certainly do, and they flipped it against the Bucks.”

Boston walloped Milwaukee, 140-99, on national TV in a game that could have been a continuation of Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo’s MVP campaign. Instead, the Celtics got a signature win.

In recent weeks after losses, the Celtics have equivocated and dodged, refusing to make a big deal of their struggles.

“This is a good team that clearly has gotten a little bit bored, that clearly hasn’t had insane motivation,” Karalis said. “It’s an issue of do they want to play hard or do they not? Do they care enough or do they not? And when they don’t care enough, they’re inconsistent. It’s as simple as that.”