Are the criticisms of Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla fair? | Locked On Celtics

The Boston Celtics are pushing for an NBA championship with a first-time head coach.

BOSTON — After an up-and-down regular season, a prolonged first-round victory over the Hawks, and a Game 1 loss to Philadelphia in the conference semifinals, Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla has been sharply criticized by fans and NBA media.

In a Friday edition of the Locked On Celtics podcast, host John Karalis and guest Tom Westerholm discussed the criticism against Mazzulla, why it’s unfair, and where Mazzulla can improve as the playoffs continue.

“It’s easier to blame the coach than it is to blame the stars,” Karalis said. “One of the things that happens is we don’t actually see what the coach is telling the players to do.”

Boston’s core players have been to four conference finals series and suffered a tough defeat in the NBA Finals last season. That’s part of why the Celtics believed the team could handle a young head coach like Mazzulla as they chased a championship.

“The coach, his job isn’t necessarily to motivate these guys all the time,” Karalis added. “Players are supposed to motivate themselves. They’re paid a lot of money.”

At the same time, the Celtics play a style very predicated on players making the right reads. The coaching staff is there to reinforce the right decisions, manage rotations and situations, and communicate it all effectively.

“The level of detail that these guys have to have in their heads at all times is ridiculous,” Westerholm said. “With a read and react system … designing all that and putting all that together, that feels much more like the job of an NBA head coach.”

Beyond any specific problems, Mazzulla is also a better coach now than he was when the season began, Karalis said. The Celtics withstood a volatile offensive season, some rough losses, and losing the 1-seed.

“Throughout the year we saw Mazzulla make adjustments, find better ways to utilize those guys,” Westerholm added. “We’ve seen progress … and now I think it’s important that we see that in the playoffs again.”