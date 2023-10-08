Maine headed to Little League World Series

The team defeated Massachusetts 2-1 in the New England Championship Thursday night.

BRISTOL, Conn. — The Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond 12U Little League team is heading to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, for the Little League World Series later this month.

The team defeated Massachusetts 2-1 in the New England Championship Thursday night in Bristol, Connecticut.

The Maine state champions took down New Hampshire and Massachusetts earlier this week in the New England Regional Tournament, and hasn't lost a single game this summer.

The team will be the fourth team to ever make it to the Little League World Series, and the first in 18 years.

