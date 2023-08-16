Maine boys ready for Little League World Series debut

Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond will face Washington at 3 p.m. Thursday in Maine's first Little League World Series game in 18 years.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Try to imagine yourself back in middle school. You probably had some restless and nerve-wracking night sleeps. Maybe before a big test, Christmas, a birthday, or a youth sports game.

Well, 14 young men from Gray, New Gloucester, and Raymond can probably relate after Wednesday night.

An undefeated summer of All-Star baseball propelled this little league team into the Maine history books and the Little League World Series. Maine will play the Northwest Region champions from Washington Thursday at 3 p.m., marking the first time the state has played in the tournament since 2005.

After a dramatic New England Regional Championship game for our local nine, the Maine boys haven’t played a game since last Thursday. After hearing the crowd noise from Wednesday night, they’re ready to take the field.

"[I can’t wait] just to see all the fans in the crowd, the cheers from the crowd, just everybody getting fired up," Gage Rioux (#22) said.

Conveniently, Rioux made that comment as fans roared during the Southwest vs. Mid-Atlantic game Wednesday night. Nathan Shelley (#7) agreed he’s excited to play his game in front of a packed stadium.

Alex Hanlon (#18) said he’s ready to play against the best teams in the country and represent Maine.

Despite not playing against another opponent in nearly a week, Manager Brad Shelley said the team has been active since they arrived in Williamsport last Friday. He said they can use the practice facility, which includes batting cages and multiple fields.

But the coach knows what a moment this is for his players. Brad Shelley said thousands of local little league fans lined the streets surrounding the ballpark for the Little League World Series welcome parade on Monday.

Chase Pacanza (#6) said that has been his favorite part of the trip so far. He did admit it’s important to have fun this week but to also remember they’re in Williamsport to win ball games.

Nathan Shelley said the parade was "crazy" and he remembered signing baseballs and throwing them back to fans. While his hand did get a little sore, he’ll be ready for game time.

All the players were equipped with the "New England" uniforms we’ll see Thursday, plus a new bat, battling helmet, gloves, and a new baseball glove. They were also each given a sharpie, not to collect their own autographs, but to sign them.

One of the most unique aspects of this tournament is teams from the United States interacting with young ball players from around the world. Brad Shelley said his team has been using translating software on their phones to hang out with players from Japan, Mexico, and Taiwan. The kids from Maine also played against those teams in ping-pong in the "players-only" living area.

"It’s just been a lot of fun, just being able to see these kids interact the way they have," Brad Shelley said.

While it’s been an exciting week filled with baseball, parades, and autographs, this Maine team knows they came down to prove they belong at the Little League World Series and are ready to make their state proud in the process.

"The sky is the limit, you know they earned their way here, they weren’t given this opportunity, they earned their way here. And to go out here and play their baseball, they can compete with any time here and leave it all out there," Brad Shelley said.

Maine and Washington play at 3 p.m. Thursday. NEWS CENTER Maine will provide pre- and post-game coverage.